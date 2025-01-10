McConell and the Duquesne Dukes take on conference foe George Washington

Duquesne Dukes (10-5, 1-3 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-7, 1-3 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

Duquesne Dukes (10-5, 1-3 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-7, 1-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Duquesne in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Revolutionaries are 5-3 in home games. George Washington scores 62.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Dukes are 1-3 in A-10 play. Duquesne leads the A-10 scoring 75.8 points per game while shooting 43.2%.

George Washington scores 62.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 67.0 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Revolutionaries.

Megan McConnell is averaging 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.3 steals for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

