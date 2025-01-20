McCollum leads Pelicans to franchise-best 25-point comeback in a 123-119 OT win over the Jazz

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored six of his 45 points in overtime and the New Orleans Pelicans orchestrated…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored six of his 45 points in overtime and the New Orleans Pelicans orchestrated the largest comeback in franchise history, overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat Utah Jazz 123-119 on Monday night.

Dejounte Murry had 26 points and 11 assists, and Trey Murphy III added 24 points for the Pelicans, who won for the fifth time in six games despite playing without forward Zion Williamson and center Yves Missi (both non-COVID illnesses).

Keyonte George scored 23 points and Isaiah Collier had 20 points and 11 assists for the Jazz. Walker Kessler had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Kyle Filipowski added 17 rebounds and 11 points.

A 24-3 run gave the Pelicans their first lead on Jose Alvarado’s transition 3 from the left corner, which made it 90-89.

Utah went back up 99-92, but McCollum, who had 25 points in the second half, pulled the Pelicans back with three clutch 3s in the last six minutes of regulation.

Kessler’s putback put Utah in front with 33 seconds left, but Murray’s layup tied it at 110, setting up overtime.

Utah scored the game’s first 14 points and led by as many as 22.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah lost despite outrebounding New Orleans 63-45, outscoring the Pelicans 60-40 in the paint and scoring 23 second-chance points. Lauri Markkanen missed his fourth straight game (lower back). Collin Sexton was rested.

Pelicans: Murphy has hit at least two 3s in 33 straight games, a franchise record. Williamson has missed 34 of 44 games this season. Brandon Ingram missed his 20th straight game with a left ankle sprain.

Key moment

Murphy took a cross-court pass from McCollum and buried a right-wing 3 to put the Pelicans up 121-117 with 34 seconds left in overtime.

Key stat

New Orleans made 26 of 52 shots (50%) after halftime, including 9 of 21 3s.

Up next

On Wednesday, the Jazz visit Oklahoma City and New Orleans hosts Milwaukee.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.