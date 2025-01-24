McClain leads Texas Southern against Alabama A&M after 20-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Alabama A&M after Kavion McClain scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 81-73 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. Alabama A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC giving up 76.9 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Alabama A&M scores 75.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 76.9 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 72.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 80.6 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny Hunter is averaging nine points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. McClain is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

