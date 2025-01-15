Mavericks rule out Kyrie Irving against a Pelicans squad resting Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dallas guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out of the Mavericks’ game Wednesday night against the…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dallas guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out of the Mavericks’ game Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are similarly resting power forward Zion Williamson.

Both players were in action a night earlier, but neither has been deemed ready to play on consecutive nights while in the early stages of returning from recent injuries.

Ivring is recovering from a back injury, while Williamson had a left hamstring strain.

Dallas has played seven times previously without both Irving and their top scorer, Luka Doncic, who who was missing his 11th straight game with a left calf strain.

The Mavs went 2-5 in those games.

Doncic averages 28.1 points per game, and Irving, the club’s second-leading scorer, averages 23.9 points.

Irving scored 11 points in 30 minutes during Dallas’ 118-99 loss to Denver on Tuesday night. Mavericks center Dereck Lively also sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

Williamson scored 21 points to go with nine assists and seven rebounds in the Pelicans’ 119-113 victory at Chicago on Tuesday night.

Williamson’s absence put the Pelicans down three starters against Dallas. Wing player Brandon Ingram was missing his 18th straight game with a sprained left ankle. Forward Herb Jones was diagnosed last week with a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder that will sidelined him indefinitely.

