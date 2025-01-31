Matt Coronato scores twice in the Flames’ 4-1 victory over the Ducks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Coronato had two goals and an assist, Dustin Wolf made 30 saves and the Calgary…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Coronato had two goals and an assist, Dustin Wolf made 30 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Coronato set up Ben Coleman’s goal that gave Calgary a 2-1 lead with 44 seconds left in the second period. Coronato doubled the lead with 3:50 left, scoring off goalie John Gibson’s turnover, and added an empty-netter with 2:23 to go.

Frank Vatrano opened the scoring for Anaheim midway through the first period. Adam Klapka tied it 15 second into the second.

Gibson stopped 26 shots.

After the game, the Flames traded left wings Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to Philadelphia for center Morgan Frost and left wing Joel Farabee. Calgary also sent a second-round draft pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2028 to Philadelphia.

Takeaways

Ducks: Anaheim was 0 for 4 on the power play.

Flames: Amid the trade speculation, Kuzmenko was scratched from Calgary’s game lineup.

Key moment

Coronato scored off Gibson’s clearing gaffe for the late 3-1 lead.

Key stat

Calgary is 23-3-4 when leading or tied after two periods.

Up next

The Ducks host Montreal on Sunday. The Flames end a three-game homestand Saturday night against Detroit.

