Manhattan plays Merrimack following Sydnor’s 27-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (7-7, 2-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 4-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Merrimack after Will Sydnor scored 27 points in Manhattan’s 75-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Warriors are 3-1 on their home court. Merrimack has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers are 2-3 in conference play. Manhattan allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Merrimack is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Merrimack allows.

The Warriors and Jaspers face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Jaden Winston is averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jaspers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.