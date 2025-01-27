Man City signs a third defender in January as McFarlane joins from sister club New York City FC

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed another young defender in the January transfer window after 18-year-old left back…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has signed another young defender in the January transfer window after 18-year-old left back Christian McFarlane joined Monday from sister club New York City FC.

McFarlane has been with New York City since the age of 11 and played for the team at every age group, eventually making his first-team debut last year.

Born in England, he has represented the country’s under-16 and under-17 teams and was part of the England squad for the European Under-17 Championship last year.

McFarlane said in a statement from New York City that it was a “dream come true” to join Man City, having previously visited the Premier League champions’ facilities and met the players.

“I know this move will be pivotal for my development,” he said in a New York City statement, “and I’m ready to embrace the challenge and make the most of this opportunity.”

Man City is the flagship team in the Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group that owns clubs around the world, including New York City. No fee was disclosed by New York City, while Man City hasn’t confirmed the transfer yet.

City has already signed two center backs this month: 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras and 20-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens. Omar Marmoush, a forward from Egypt, then joined from Eintracht Frankfurt to take City’s spending to about $150 million this month, before McFarlane’s arrival.

Khusanov and Marmoush made their debuts in the 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Khusanov struggled, making a mistake that led to a goal and getting a yellow card in the opening four minutes.

New York City said it will receive a sell-on percentage if McFarlane is sold in the future.

