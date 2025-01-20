Man City signs 20-year-old Khusanov for $41.5 million to kick off expected January spending spree

Manchester City made its first move of what could be a busy January transfer window for the English champion by…

Manchester City made its first move of what could be a busy January transfer window for the English champion by signing 20-year-old center back Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for an initial 40 million euros ($41.5 million) on Monday.

Khusanov has played 18 times for Uzbekistan and was the first person from his country to play in the French league. He has played for Lens since last season after joining from Belarus club Energetik-BGU Minsk for 100,000 euros.

City has been hit with injury issues at center back this season, with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake all having time out of action.

City has also been linked with signing Vitor Reis, a 19-year-old center back, from Palmeiras in Brazil, and looks set to buy Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush for a reported 75 million euros ($77.1 million).

City manager Pep Guardiola has said the club is looking to bring forward future signings to the current transfer window because of the injury problems this season that have rocked his team’s campaign.

Rodri, the Spain midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner, is out for the season with an ACL injury in the biggest setback to City.

The team is in fourth place in its Premier League title defense, 12 points behind leader Liverpool having played one game more, and is battling to advance from the league stage of the revamped Champions League after winning just two of its six matches so far.

Khusanov quickly earned a reputation for his passing ability and distribution from the back, and also has a very strong physique.

Lens signed him on a four-year deal but needs to sell players amid financial difficulties and is set for a huge profit.

AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire in Paris contributed to this story.

