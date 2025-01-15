Maine visits Robinson and NJIT

Maine Black Bears (10-8, 2-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-14, 0-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

Maine Black Bears (10-8, 2-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-14, 0-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Maine after Sebastian Robinson scored 21 points in NJIT’s 70-62 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders are 2-4 on their home court. NJIT has a 1-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Bears have gone 2-1 against America East opponents. Maine is eighth in the America East with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.6.

NJIT scores 62.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 67.6 Maine gives up. Maine averages 72.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 71.6 NJIT gives up.

The Highlanders and Black Bears square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

AJ Lopez is averaging 14.5 points for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.