Madrid rests stars and still whips lowly Deportiva Minera 5-0 in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid rested most of its big stars and still hammered fourth tier Deportivo Minera 5-0 to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Monday.

Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and goalkeeper Ferland Mendy all started on the bench as coach Carlo Ancelotti gave a debut to 17-year-old central defender Diego Aguado, who lined up alongside his elder brother Lorenzo.

Endrick, Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler all got rare starts up front for Real and the visitors took just four minutes to score when Federico Valverde volleyed home.

Eduardo Camavinga headed a second after 12 minutes and a slight deflection helped Güler get a third a quarter of an hour later.

Minera reached the last 32 after claiming beating La Liga side Alaves in the previous round but there was no way back against a vastly superior club that has won this trophy 20 times, especially when Ancelotti gave Vinicius and Mbappé a second half runout.

Captain Luka Modrić added the fourth nine minutes into the second half and Güler got the fifth with two minutes remaining.

