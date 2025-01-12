Dembélé scores twice as leader PSG remains unbeaten in French league halfway through season

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain remained unbeaten and seven points clear at the top of the French league — halfway…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain remained unbeaten and seven points clear at the top of the French league — halfway through the season — after Ousmane Dembélé scored twice in a 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Marseille is in second place after 17 rounds, with third-place Monaco 12 points adrift of defending champion PSG, which has beaten both sides.

Dembélé scored in the 13th minute and the France winger netted from the penalty spot 10 minutes later after a video review spotted a handball from Léo Pétrot on Achraf Hakimi’s cross. The decision seemed harsh as the ball grazed Pétrot’s hand without him knowing.

Dembélé moved to 10 league goals, level with teammate Bradley Barcola and one behind co-top scorers Jonathan David (Lille) and Mason Greenwood (Marseille)

Barcola thought he had his 11th goal of the season close to halftime but, on a day of video reviews, the goal was ruled out for a foul by the player himself.

PSG has been linked with a move for Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, but it was another Georgian who scored for 16th-place Saint-Etienne as Zuriko Davitashvili neatly curled in a free kick midway through the second half.

Despite its unbeaten league record, PSG again looked nervous and came close to conceding an equalizer.

Earlier, Deiver Machado scored late as seventh-place Lens won 2-1 at struggling Le Havre to move one point behind Lyon in sixth.

The Colombia defender headed powerfully home from Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski’s cross in the 77th minute.

Central defender Abdukodir Khusanov was left out of the Lens squad amid reports of an imminent big-money transfer to Premier League defending champion Manchester City reportedly worth 50 million euros ($51 million).

The 20-year-old joined Lens on a four-year contract last season, becoming the first Uzbek to play in Ligue 1. Lens paid just 100,000 euros ($110,000) to sign him from Belarus club Energetik-BGU Minsk.

Veteran winger Andre Ayew put Le Havre ahead in the eighth minute, scoring for the second straight game following his goal against Marseille last weekend.

Striker Goduine Koyalipou equalized in the 28th with a header on debut after joining on Thursday.

Le Havre has lost five straight league games and is in 17th spot.

Elsewhere, improving Strasbourg climbed into ninth place with a 2-1 win at Toulouse in a match where video reviews affected both sides, and rock-bottom Montpellier had two players sent off near the end of a 3-1 home loss to Angers.

Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha scored two first-half goals for Strasbourg and then had a third ruled out for offside in the 38th minute.

Toulouse scored from Ismaël Doukouré’s own-goal in the 35th and, in the 75th, striker Zakaria Aboukhlal prepared to take a penalty to make it 2-2 after being fouled. However, the referee changed his mind following a video review and instead awarded Toulouse a free kick right on the edge of the area.

More frustration followed for the home side moments later.

Toulouse thought it had equalized when Frank Magri side-footed in Aboukhlal’s pinpoint cross from the left. But VAR intervened again to rule the goal out because United States defender Mark McKenzie was narrowly offside.

Forward Esteban Lepaul netted twice as Angers moved up to 13th place. He scored in each half, either side of a penalty from Montpellier midfielder Téji Savanier.

Montpellier lost its composure in the closing stages when defender Boubakar Kouyaté and captain Jordan Ferri were sent off within one minute of each other.

Midfielder Zinedine Ferhat added the third goal for Angers in the ninth minute of stoppage time. ___

