Lyon loses penalty shootout to amateur team in French Cup, PSG avoids upset

PARIS (AP) — Amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu upset five-time winner Lyon in a penalty shootout to reach the French Cup round…

PARIS (AP) — Amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu upset five-time winner Lyon in a penalty shootout to reach the French Cup round of 16 on Wednesday and home fans celebrated the shock result with a pitch invasion.

Facing another amateur side, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was made to work hard against Espaly and waited until the 88th to see Bradley Barcola put it back in the lead. Gonçalo Ramos then scored in stoppage time to seal a 4-2 win.

PSG is bidding to win the cup for a record-extending 16th time.

The Parisians were caught cold and conceded in the third minute before Warren Zaïre-Emery made it 1-1. It looked like PSG would pull away after Désiré Doué put his team in front, only for Maxence Fournel to score in the 70th minute and ensure late suspense.

PSG has not been beaten by a lower-division club in the cup since 2009.

Against Bourgoin-Jallieu, Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso had their efforts denied after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

“We play football for this,” goalkeeper Ronan Jay told broadcaster beIN Sports. “It will stay with us for life, it’s unbelievable.”

Less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) separate the two cities, but the clubs have little in common. Lyon is one of the most storied clubs in French soccer, having won the league title seven times to add to its five Cup titles, while Bourgoin-Jallieu plays in the fifth division.

In the game, Mehdi Moujetzky scored both goals for Bourgoin-Jallieu, giving his team and early 1-0 lead and leveling the score at 2-2 in the 69th minute after Georges Mikautadze put Lyon ahead. Nemanja Matić scored Lyon’s opener.

Moujetzky missed his penalty in the shootout but that did not prevent Bourgoin-Jallieu from sealing the historic result.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.