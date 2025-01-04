Lundell scores shootout winner as Panthers edge Penguins 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Anton Lundell scored in the shootout, and the Florida Panthers beat the Pittsburgh…

Matthew Tkachuk got a power-play goal midway through the third period for Florida, which also got a goal from Gustav Forsling.

Spencer Knight stopped 29 shots for Florida, then stopped Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby in the shootout. Lundell’s score won it for the Panthers.

Rakell got the tying goal with 39.9 seconds left in regulation — 6-on-4, with Florida’s Sam Bennett in the box for roughing — and Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for Pittsburgh.

BLUES 4, SENATORS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad had his third career hat trick, Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for his 18th career shutout, and St. Louis beat Ottawa.

Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis, which has won four of its last five games.

Anton Forsberg made 21 saves as Ottawa for the fourth time in five games since winning six straight.

Saad put St. Louis ahead 2-0 with his first goal of the game with 4:10 remaining in the first. It was Saad’s first goal in 20 games since last scoring twice at Buffalo on Nov. 14.

He got his second with 5:45 remaining in the second period, and finished the hat trick with his third goal of the game and seventh of the season with 1:53 remaining in the third period.

Schenn scored his seventh goal of the season 7:26 into the game after Dylan Holloway sprung him loose on a breakaway to put St. Louis ahead 1-0.

BLACKHAWKS 4, CANADIENS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves, Nick Foligno scored twice and Chicago snapped a five-game slide with a win over Montreal.

Tyler Bertuzzi added his team-leading 13th goal and Patrick Maroon connected for the Blackhawks, who rebounded following a 6-2 loss to St. Louis in the Winter Classic on Tuesday and a stretch of three games when they were outscored 17-5.

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault blocked 22 shots.

Soderblom was the difference-maker as Montreal outshot Chicago 40-26.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring 3:21 on a tap-in from the side of the net during a 5-on-3 power play. Caufield tied it with 1:36 left in the first when he was left alone at the side of the net and lofted in a shot.

OILERS 3, DUCKS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Edmonton beat Anaheim for their second straight win.

Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 27 shots as the Oilers won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe scored for the Ducks, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Lukas Dostal had 23 saves.

Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 1:35 remaining after Edmonton gave up a 2-0 lead midway through the second period.

PREDATORS 3, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored late in the second period, Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, and Nashville beat Vancouver.

Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons each had a goal and an assist late in the third period to help Nashville snap a three-game losing streak.

Kevin Lankinen finished with 16 saves for the Canucks, who have lost three of four and are 2-3-3 in their last eight.

Stamkos fired a shot over Lankinen’s shoulder with 3:07 left in the second for his 12th goal of the season and the 567th of his NHL career. It moved him past Patrick Marleau and into sole possession of 24th place on the league’s career list.

Nyquist and Sissons each added an empty-net goal in the final two minutes to seal the win.

