LSU visits Dia and No. 23 Ole Miss

LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ole Miss hosts LSU after Malik Dia scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 73-66 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels have gone 8-0 in home games. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.1.

The Tigers have gone 0-2 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Corey Chest averaging 4.9.

Ole Miss averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Ole Miss allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dia is averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rebels.

Camryn Carter is averaging 17.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

