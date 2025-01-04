Loyer and No. 20 Purdue host Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northwestern Wildcats (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Purdue faces Northwestern after Fletcher Loyer scored 24 points in Purdue’s 81-61 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-0 at home. Purdue has a 9-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in conference matchups. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Martinelli averaging 2.2.

Purdue averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Purdue allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 18.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Boilermakers.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 20.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

