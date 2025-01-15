Louisiana visits Todd and Arkansas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-12, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-12, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Louisiana after Taryn Todd scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 84-78 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Red Wolves are 7-0 on their home court. Arkansas State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-2 in conference play. Louisiana gives up 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.4 points per game.

Arkansas State is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Kentrell Garnett averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

