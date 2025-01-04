Long Beach State visits Hardy and CSU Bakersfield

Long Beach State Beach (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30…

Long Beach State Beach (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts Long Beach State after CJ Hardy scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 75-64 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Roadrunners are 5-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beach are 2-1 in conference games. Long Beach State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The Roadrunners and Beach meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Roadrunners.

Devin Askew is averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.