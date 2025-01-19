Lock Romain Taofifenua ruled out of France squad for Six Nations

PARIS (AP) — Lock Romain Taofifenua has been ruled out of the France squad preparing for the Six Nations because…

PARIS (AP) — Lock Romain Taofifenua has been ruled out of the France squad preparing for the Six Nations because of a knee injury.

The French rugby federation said on Sunday that the Racing 92 player was replaced by Mickaël Guillard in the group of 42 players.

Guillard, who plays for Lyon, has five France appearances.

France’s opening match in the tournament is against Wales at home on Jan. 31.

Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey was also replaced Sunday, but it’s unclear whether he will definitely miss the test against Wales. According to French media reports, the Bordeaux player could not play with his club in Sunday’s 66-12 win over the Sharks in the Champions Cup after a bout of dizziness.

Bielle-Biarrey was replaced in the France squad by Clermont player Killian Tixeront.

