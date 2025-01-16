LIV Golf finally gets network TV partner in deal with Fox Sports

LIV Golf finally has a network TV partner as the Saudi-funded league enters its fourth season, announcing a multi-year deal…

Terms of the deal were not announced, and it was not clear if Fox was paying a traditional rights fee to LIV Golf.

LIV said more than half of the league’s schedule would be shown on Fox or FS1. Select rounds will air on FS2, Fox Business Network and the network’s app, along with subscribers to the LIV Golf+ app.

LIV previous was shown on the CW Network the last two years, which failed to gain any real traction and some reruns getting a bigger audience than the live competition. Overseas events were shown on tape delay in the United States on CW.

“LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our league joins the company of the nation’s premier sports leagues and conferences, said Scott O’Neil, the CEO of LIV Golf.

“I want to thank the Fox Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced,” he said. “LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf’s biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights.”

Fox gets back into golf for the first time since it signed a 12-year deal estimated at $1 billion with the USGA in 2013. That deal lasted only five years when Fox got out of the agreement and NBC took over.

LIV Golf begins the season Feb. 6-8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is eight hours ahead of Eastern time. Jon Rahm won the points title last year. The first U.S. event is April 4-6 at Trump Doral near Miami, a week before the Masters. That’s one of six U.S. events this season, ending with three straight weeks in August that go head-to-head with the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

LIV Golf said it would continue to be responsible for the broadcast, keeping its live leaderboard down the left side of the screen, along with enhanced drone coverage. It also is keeping its on-air talent, led by Arlo White and David Feherty.

LIV said “nearly all” of its competition would be carried live on various Fox platforms.

Subscribers to the LIV Golf+ also will have access to its “Any Shot, Any Time” product, which allows viewers to pick which golfers, teams or groups they want to watch at any time.

