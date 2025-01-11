Liberty visits Green and Louisiana Tech

Liberty Flames (14-2, 2-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (14-2, 2-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -2; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays Liberty after Al Green scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-64 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames are 2-1 in CUSA play. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Liberty averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is shooting 75.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bulldogs.

Kaden Metheny is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.