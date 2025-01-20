Lewis Hamilton arrives in Maranello for his 1st day at Ferrari

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton arrived at Ferrari’s headquarters on Monday to get down to…

First up was a short visit to the Fiorano track followed by a meeting with Piero Ferrari and then “a day-long total immersion program,” the team said.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realize that dream today.”

The 40-year-old Hamilton is expected to drive a 2022 or 2023 Ferrari car over the next few days at Fiorano.

Hamilton announced last year that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

