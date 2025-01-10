Lewis and Toledo host Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Central Michigan after Sam Lewis scored 20 points in Toledo’s 90-87 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets are 3-1 in home games. Toledo is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 0-2 in conference games. Central Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Toledo’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

