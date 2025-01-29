Leverkusen signs midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Argentine offensive midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa to compensate…

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Argentine offensive midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa to compensate for the injured Martin Terrier.

The defending Bundesliga champion said Wednesday that the 28-year-old Buendia had signed until the end of the season, through June 2025.

It made no mention of any other clauses to the agreement, but Kicker magazine reported the club secured an option to make the deal permanent for a fee of around 20 million euros (21 million).

“Buendia is a good, technically versatile player who plays in a passionate and assertive way,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “He’s played more than 100 games in the demanding Premier League and brings a lot of experience to help us immediately in achieving our goals.”

Terrier was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this month with a torn Achilles tendon. He was injured in Leverkusen’s 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Buendia has made only 12 appearances as a substitute in the Premier League this season after missing last season with a knee injury.

“A great team that plays attractive football. I am sure that I can contribute to the club’s success,” Buendia said of his new club.

Aston Villa said the player signed a contract extension before joining Leverkusen on loan. Buendia joined from Norwich in 2021.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.