Lehigh takes on Colgate following Gillus’ 25-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-7, 1-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-7, 1-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Colgate after Cam Gillus scored 25 points in Lehigh’s 80-74 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Raiders are 3-2 in home games. Colgate ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 13.5 assists per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 4.1.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-1 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh allows 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Colgate averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 71.8 points per game, 0.1 more than the 71.7 Colgate allows to opponents.

The Raiders and Mountain Hawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Louis-Jacques is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Raiders.

Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 17.9 points for the Mountain Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

