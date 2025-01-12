Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 8 jersey retired by the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 8 jersey was retired by the Dubuque Fighting Saints on…

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 8 jersey was retired by the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night during an emotional ceremony before their United States Hockey League game against Sioux City.

Gaudreau and brother Matthew died Aug. 29 when they were struck by an SUV while riding bicycles on a rural New Jersey road near their hometown of Carneys Point. The driver charged with killing them pleaded not guilty earlier this week after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.

Johnny Gaudreau was the USHL’s rookie of the year in 2010-11 in his lone season in the junior league, helping the Fighting Saints win the Clark Cup title. In 2018, he became a became a minority owner of the club.

USHL Commissioner Glenn Hefferan announced the creation of the Gaudreau Award for the player “who best embodies the legacy of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.” Matthew Gaudreau also played in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers.

Dubuque won the game 4-3 in overtime.

