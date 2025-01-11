Lane and North Alabama host Stetson

North Alabama Lions (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-12, 2-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (4-12, 2-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Stetson after Jacari Lane scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 75-70 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters are 3-3 in home games. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Massey averaging 3.9.

The Lions have gone 2-1 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 8.4.

Stetson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Stetson gives up.

The Hatters and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mehki is averaging 15.8 points for the Hatters.

Lane is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.