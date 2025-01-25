LaMelo Ball scores 25 points to help the Hornets beat the Pelicans, 123-92

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 25 points, Miles Bridges had 22 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 25 points, Miles Bridges had 22 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-92 on Saturday night.

Seth Curry had 16 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting. The Hornets had a 27-8 first-half run and led 63-45 at the break.

Zion Williamson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans. Trey Murphy III added 16 points and Jordan Hawkins had 14.

Dejounte Murray, who led the Pelicans with 26 points Friday night in a loss in Memphis, sat out because of right elbow bursitis and a sprained finger.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Williamson played for the first time since a 136-123 home victory against Utah on Jan. 17. He was out with a non-COVID illness.

Hornets: Bridges (back) and Ball (wrist) returned after missing a 102-97 home loss to Portland on Friday night.

Key moment

Curry hit a 3-pointer with 1:55 to play in the first quarter to key a 12-2 run to close out the period to gave Charlotte a 31-23 lead. The basket started the Hornets’ 27-8 run to put the game away.

Key stat

Charlotte led by 33 points in the fourth, its largest advantage this season.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Monday night. The Pelicans are at Toronto, and the Hornets will host the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a franchise-record nine-game homestand.

