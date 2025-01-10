Lamar Cardinals play the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on 3-game win streak

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-6, 4-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-8, 0-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-6, 4-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar heads into a matchup with SFA as winners of three straight games.

The Cardinals have gone 5-1 in home games. Lamar ranks third in the Southland in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Adam Hamilton leads the Cardinals with 6.4 boards.

The ‘Jacks have gone 0-4 against Southland opponents. SFA averages 64.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Lamar averages 74.4 points, 11.0 more per game than the 63.4 SFA gives up. SFA averages 64.7 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 67.1 Lamar gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and ‘Jacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals.

Kyle Hayman averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

