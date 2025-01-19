Laine scores in OT to give Canadiens 5-4 win over Rangers

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored 3:20 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on…

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored 3:20 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Brendan Gallagher and Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who trailed 4-3 heading into the third period. Jakub Dobes had 23 saves, including two highlight-reel stops before Laine ended the game, to improve to 5-0 for his career.

Alexis Lafrenière, Will Cuylle, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored, and Adam Fox had two assists for the Rangers, who snapped a two-game win streak. Jonathan Quick, who was in search of his 400th career NHL win, made 33 saves.

The Rangers’ Matt Rempe and the Canadiens’ Arber Xhekaj dropped gloves and exchanged punches early in the second period.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York extended its point streak to eight games (5-0-3).

Canadiens: Montreal fell behind by one goal on four separate occasions, only to respond and tie the score each time.

Key moment

Slafkovsky accepted a beautiful feed from linemate Cole Caufield before crashing into the goal, knotting the game at 4-4 with 7:08 left in regulation. It was Slafkovsky’s second goal in his last three games after having gone 10 straight games without a goal.

Key stat

Lane Hutson had an assist on Slafkovsky’s goal, extending his point streak to eight games (one goal, 11 assists) — a franchise record for rookie defensemen.

Up Next

Rangers host Ottawa on Tuesday to open a four-game homestand, and Canadiens host Tampa Bay to finish a three-game homestand.

