Kucherov and Guentzel lead the Lightning past the Red Wings 5-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Saturday night.

Darren Raddysh had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay won for the third time in four games. Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit. Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon to start the third period. Lyon finished with six saves.

Tampa Bay blew the game open early in the second, scoring three times in a span of 3:52 on goals from Guentzel, Kucherov and Chaffee.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Lost for the third time in 11 games since Todd McClellan was named coach on Dec. 26.

Lightning: Scored four goals in the second period, marking the 17th time this season the team has scored at least three goals in a period, tied with Washington for most in the league.

Key moment

Kucherov wowed the crowd early in the second period when he pulled the puck to his backhand to dance around Patrick Kane and past Alex DeBrincat to get to the slot. Kucherov then lifted a wrist shot over Talbot at 1:50 to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Kucherov recorded his 600th career assist, one game after Victor Hedman recorded his 600th assist.

Up next

The Red Wings play at Dallas on Sunday, and the Lightning are in Toronto on Monday.

