Knockout playoffs round draw in the UEFA Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the knockout playoffs round in the UEFA Champions League:
First leg
Feb 11-12
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Atalanta (Italy)
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Juventus (Italy) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. AC Milan (Italy)
Brest (France) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Monaco (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal)
Second leg
Feb 18-19
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium) – winner will play Lille or Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) — winner will play Lille or Aston Villa
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England) — winner will play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Celtic (Scotland) — winner will play Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Juventus (Italy) — winner will play Arsenal or Inter Milan
AC Milan (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands) — winner will play Arsenal or Inter Milan
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Brest (France) — winner will play Liverpool or Barcelona
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Monaco (France) — winner will play Liverpool or Barcelona
