Knockout playoffs round draw in the Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the knockout playoffs round in the Europa League:

First leg

Feb. 13

Twente (Netherlands) vs. Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

Fenerbahce (Turkey) vs. Anderlecht (Belgium)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

PAOK (Greece) vs. FCSB (Romania)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey)

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Real Sociedad (Spain)

Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Roma (Italy)

Second leg

Feb. 20

Bodo/Glimt (Norway) vs. Twente (Netherlands) — winner will play Olympiakos (Greece) or Rangers (Scotland)

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs. Fenerbahce (Turkey) — winner will play Olympiakos (Greece) or Rangers (Scotland)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) — winner will play Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) or Lyon (France)

FCSB (Romania) vs. PAOK (Greece) — winner will play Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) or Lyon (France)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) — winner will play Manchester United (England) or Tottenham (England)

Real Sociedad (Spain) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark) — winner will play Manchester United (England) or Tottenham (England)

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary) — winner will play Lazio (Italy) or Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal) — winner will play Lazio (Italy) or Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

