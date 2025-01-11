Klopp watches second-tier Paris FC as part of new Red Bull role

PARIS (AP) — Jürgen Klopp was in the crowd Saturday to watch second-tier Paris FC as part of his new…

PARIS (AP) — Jürgen Klopp was in the crowd Saturday to watch second-tier Paris FC as part of his new role with Red Bull.

The former Liverpool manager is now head of global soccer for Red Bull’s group of clubs. Among his tasks is turning Paris FC into a leading club in France under the ownership of France’s richest family, the Arnaults of luxury empire LVMH.

The family’s takeover of the second-tier club includes bringing the energy drinks giant on board as a minority stakeholder, which is where Klopp fits in to provide his strategic vision.

“I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs,” Klopp said back in October. “But ultimately I am one part of an organization that is unique, innovative and forward looking.”

The French league posted a photo of a smiling Klopp in the stands alongside Antoine Arnault — the son of multi-billionaire Bernard Arnault — as they watched Paris FC beat Amiens 1-0.

Paris FC is chasing promotion to the top flight and moved provisionally into first place ahead of promotion rival Lorient’s home game against Metz later Saturday. ___

