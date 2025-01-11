Kinziger, Illinois State Redbirds to host Anderson and the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 3-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-6, 2-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-7, 3-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-6, 2-3 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Tytan Anderson and Northern Iowa visit Johnny Kinziger and Illinois State in MVC action.

The Redbirds have gone 6-2 in home games. Illinois State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Illinois State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 51.6% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

The Redbirds and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinziger is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Redbirds.

Anderson is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.