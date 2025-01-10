Kings return to play to beat Jets 2-1 in overtime in opener of 5-game trip

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adrian Kempe stickhandled into the slot and beat Eric Comrie with a wrist shot to the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adrian Kempe stickhandled into the slot and beat Eric Comrie with a wrist shot to the top right corner at 1:14 of overtime to give Los Angeles a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in the Kings’ first game in almost a week because of wildfires.

Alex Turcotte also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves to help Los Angeles win its fifth straight game.

The Kings played for the first time since beating Tampa Bay at home last Saturday night. Their game against Calgary scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed.

Turcotte opened the scoring at 4:39 of the second period, redirecting Adrian Kempe’s shot from the point.

Mark Scheifele tied it for Winnipeg on a power play with 9:38 left, his 24th goal of the season. Scheifele put a quick shot into the open left side off a nifty centering pass from Gabriel Vilardi.

Comrie stopped 21 shots. Winnipeg earned a point in the standings to join Vegas and Washington atop the NHL with 59.

Kings: Los Angeles put up 23 shots on goal, while blocking 11 of Winnipeg’s shot attempts.

Jets: Winnipeg barely tested Kuemper, managing four shots on goal in the first period and five in the second period.

Los Angeles will be in Calgary on Saturday night, then makes stops in Edmonton on Monday night, Vancouver on Thursday night and Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 18. The Jets also are back in action Saturday night, hosting Colorado.

