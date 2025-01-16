Kimble leads Eastern Kentucky against Austin Peay

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-9, 2-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-11, 1-3 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-9, 2-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-11, 1-3 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Austin Peay after George Kimble III scored 30 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 82-75 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Governors have gone 3-3 in home games. Austin Peay averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Colonels are 2-2 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Austin Peay is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than Austin Peay gives up to opponents (71.0).

The Governors and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Governors.

Kimble is averaging 17.9 points, 3.8 assists and three steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.