Kenney and Holy Cross host American

American Eagles (9-9, 3-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-8, 2-3 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts American after Caleb Kenney scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 86-82 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders have gone 5-1 in home games. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot League scoring 70.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. American is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Holy Cross averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game American allows. American has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Crusaders.

Matt Rogers is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

