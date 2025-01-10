Kennesaw State visits Kalambay and Western Kentucky

Kennesaw State Owls (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 1-2 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 1-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Kennesaw State after Enoch Kalambay scored 24 points in Western Kentucky’s 73-67 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-2 at home. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 76.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Owls have gone 1-1 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is sixth in college basketball with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Jamil Miller averaging 6.3.

Western Kentucky scores 78.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 75.2 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The Hilltoppers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 17 points and two steals.

Miller is averaging 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

