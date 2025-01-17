Karl-Anthony Towns out again with thumb injury, sitting against old team as Knicks host Wolves

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns missed his second straight game because of a sprained right thumb, sitting out against…

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns missed his second straight game because of a sprained right thumb, sitting out against his former team when the New York Knicks hosted Minnesota on Friday night.

Jericho Sims started at center for the Knicks. Towns was hurt Monday night in a loss to Detroit and sat out the Knicks’ victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The game was Minnesota’s first at New York since the Knicks acquired Towns from the Timberwolves and sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota just after training camps opened. The Knicks won at Minnesota last month.

DiVincenzo also was out after spraining his left big toe late in a loss to Golden State on Wednesday after scoring a season-high 28 points. DiVincenzo had recently moved into Minnesota’s starting lineup. Mike Conley started Friday.

