Kansas State faces Texas Tech, aims to halt 3-game skid

Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-8, 1-3 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State aims to break its three-game skid when the Wildcats take on Texas Tech.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in home games. Kansas State averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 2-2 in conference matchups. Texas Tech ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

Kansas State averages 74.3 points, 7.6 more per game than the 66.7 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Red Raiders meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wildcats.

JT Toppin is averaging 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

