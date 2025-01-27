Juventus lets Brazil veteran Danilo leave club as it prepares loan move for Chelsea’s Veiga

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil defender Danilo left Juventus by mutual agreement on Monday ahead of an expected move home…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil defender Danilo left Juventus by mutual agreement on Monday ahead of an expected move home to join Flamengo.

Juventus confirmed the agreement to terminate Danilo’s contract after the 33-year-old center back posted a video on his Instagram account to say his 5 ½-year stint with the club was ending.

Also Monday, Juventus posted images of Chelsea defender Renato Veiga arriving at the club for a medical. The 21-year-old Portugal international is expected to sign on loan.

Danilo spent 13 years in Europe and won league titles in four countries with Porto, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus.

He leaves one club that qualified for the Club World Cup to head for another playing at the inaugural 32-team tournament that starts June 14 in the United States. Flamengo has been drawn in a group with Chelsea, Leon and Esperance.

Juventus is in a Club World Cup group with Man City, Wydad and Al Ain.

