Joseph and New Mexico host Boise State

Boise State Broncos (13-5, 5-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-4, 6-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Boise State after Nelly Junior Joseph scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 71-70 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos are 9-1 in home games. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph averaging 3.2.

The Broncos are 5-2 in conference games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 15.2 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.8.

New Mexico’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 5.6 more points per game (78.7) than New Mexico gives up to opponents (73.1).

The Lobos and Broncos square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 19 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lobos.

Andrew Meadow averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

