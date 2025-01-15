Jones and Winthrop host Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-13, 1-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-7, 2-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-13, 1-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-7, 2-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Charleston Southern after Paul Jones III scored 24 points in Winthrop’s 95-76 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 11-1 at home. Winthrop leads the Big South averaging 40.9 points in the paint. Kelton Talford leads the Eagles with 8.4.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in conference games. Charleston Southern is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Winthrop’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 73.5 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 75.9 Winthrop gives up.

The Eagles and Buccaneers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

RJ Johnson is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.