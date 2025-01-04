Jones and No. 3 Iowa State host No. 25 Baylor

Baylor Bears (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-1, 2-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (11-1, 2-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State hosts No. 25 Baylor after Curtis Jones scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 79-69 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cyclones have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa State is 9-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Iowa State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iowa State gives up.

The Cyclones and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 16.3 points.

Norchad Omier is averaging 16.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

