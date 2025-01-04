Johnson leads Hampton against Elon after 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (8-6, 1-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-4, 1-0 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Hampton Pirates (8-6, 1-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-4, 1-0 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -8; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Elon after Daniel Johnson scored 22 points in Hampton’s 94-67 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix have gone 5-0 at home. Elon leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Matthew Van Komen leads the Phoenix with 9.1 rebounds.

The Pirates are 1-1 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Elon scores 77.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 70.1 Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew King is averaging 3.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Phoenix.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

