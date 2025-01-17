Johnson and FGCU host Queens

Queens Royals (12-6, 5-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-9, 4-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Queens Royals (12-6, 5-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-9, 4-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces Queens after Dallion Johnson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 82-60 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. FGCU has a 5-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Royals are 5-0 in ASUN play. Queens is sixth in the ASUN giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

FGCU averages 70.6 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Queens gives up. Queens scores 8.2 more points per game (77.2) than FGCU gives up (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.1 points.

Chris Ashby is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 11.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Royals: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.