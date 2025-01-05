Johaug and Klaebo claim 4th Tour de Ski titles. Diggins places 3rd with Vonn cheering her on

CAVALESE, Italy (AP) — Therese Johaug claimed her fourth Tour de Ski victory in style Sunday by winning the final…

CAVALESE, Italy (AP) — Therese Johaug claimed her fourth Tour de Ski victory in style Sunday by winning the final stage climb up Mount Cermis.

The Norwegian is back in top form after two years of retirement, and has now won another big title at the Val di Fiemme venue that will host cross country skiing at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

In the overall standings, Johaug finished 47.5 seconds ahead of Norwegian teammate Astrid Oeyre Slind and 2:41.3 ahead of Jessie Diggins, the American who won the Tour last year and in 2021.

Diggins’ fellow Minnesota skier and Alpine great Lindsey Vonn was on hand to cheer her on.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway won the men’s tour for the fourth time, ahead of Mika Vermeulen of Austria (1:23.1 behind) and Hugo Lapalus of France (1:43.7).

Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway won the final stage.

