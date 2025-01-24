JMU faces Southern Miss, looks for 8th straight victory

Southern Miss Eagles (6-12, 2-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-4, 7-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (6-12, 2-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-4, 7-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will attempt to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against Southern Miss.

The Dukes have gone 7-1 at home. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Peyton McDaniel leads the Dukes with 8.0 boards.

The Eagles are 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Je’Mya Evans averaging 8.0.

JMU averages 71.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 72.3 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that JMU allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dukes. Roshala Scott is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Trinity Rowe is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.7 points. Melyia Grayson is averaging 14.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

