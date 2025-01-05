Diallo goal seals 2-2 draw for Man United against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amad Diallo came back to haunt Liverpool with a late equalizer that secured a 2-2 draw…

The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win.

Diallo struck at the end of extra time as United beat Liverpool 4-3 in a dramatic FA Cup clash last season and hit a 90th-minute winner against Manchester City last month.

His goal on Sunday was only worth a point on this occasion, but it halted United’s four-game losing run and prevented fierce rival Liverpool from opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

United head coach Ruben Amorim, however, was still unhappy.

“It’s a point, a deserved point, but it’s just one point, and we should get mad. Today we should be really disappointed,” he said.

United led through Lisandro Martinez’s strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo leveled seven minutes later.

Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box.

The draw saw United move up to 13th in the standings.

Liverpool missed the chance to open up an eight-point lead on second-place Arsenal, which drew 1-1 with Brighton on Saturday. It is still six points clear at the top with a game in hand.

“Over the whole game we created more chances than them; a point feels like it’s something to take, but when I watch the game back I would hope for more,” Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said.

United is without a win at Anfield since 2016 — a run that spans nine games in all competitions. But it was a first point for Ruben Amorim’s team since the 2-1 win against Manchester City on Dec. 15.

It could have been better for United, with Harry Maguire firing over from close range deep into added time.

Liverpool had its chances to win as well, with Virgil van Dijk firing a header straight at United goalkeeper Andre Onana late on.

With 39 top-flight titles between them, this was the latest meeting between English soccer’s two greatest teams.

Liverpool has the chance to equal United’s record total of 20 league crowns this season and could have taken a firmer hold on the title race with a win in front of its home fans.

But United produced a performance that confounded its recent form, which has even had Amorim admitting his team could face a relegation fight.

“We’ve been fairly criticized because the position in the table says it all,” United captain Bruno Fernandes said. “I think it’s a fair result, both teams played really good football. But we can’t be satisfied. I’m really upset because if we can show this against Liverpool, why can’t we do this every week?”

Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund had chances in the first half before Martinez lashed a left-footed shot into the roof of the net from a narrow angle.

Alexis Mac Allister had seen Liverpool’s best effort in the first half saved by Onana, but the ‘keeper could do nothing to stop Gakpo’s powerful shot after cutting onto his right foot in the box.

A VAR review led to referee Michael Oliver awarding Liverpool a penalty after the ball struck De Ligt’s arm and Salah fired low to score his 21st goal of the season. He has scored 13 goals against United — more than any other player in Premier League history.

But it wasn’t enough to earn Liverpool the win after substitute Garnacho cut the ball back for Diallo to convert.

“The way we conceded the two goals was unacceptable, lazy and careless,” Van Dijk said. “It shouldn’t happen.”

Late drama

Raul Jimenez scored a penalty in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Ipswich.

It was Jimenez’s second penalty of the match as Fulham twice came from a goal down at Craven Cottage.

Relegation-fighting Ipswich went ahead through Sam Szmodics in the 38th and Jimenez leveled from the spot in the 69th.

Ipswich went in front again through Liam Delap’s penalty in the 71st and looked like climbing out of the relegation zone.

But when Jimenez was brought down by Leif Davis in the box, referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot again.

Jimenez made no mistake and fired into the top corner to share the points.

Fulham is ninth and six points off the top four, while Ipswich is 18th and below Wolverhampton on goal difference, having played a game more.

