Jeff Torborg, former big league catcher and manager, dies at 83

Jeff Torborg, the former catcher who caught Sandy Koufax’s perfect game and was the 1990 AL manager of the year with the Chicago White Sox, died Sunday. He was 83.

The White Sox said on social media that Torborg — who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2010 — died in his hometown of Westfield, New Jersey. A cause of death wasn’t given.

“I am heartbroken,” former White Sox player and manager Ozzie Guillen posted on X. “My mentor and my friend has passed away. Someone who truly understood me and gave me a chance to lead, to be a captain. So much of my way of managing and being in a clubhouse came from him.”

Torborg was behind the plate for three no-hitters, the first with Koufax and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the perfect game against the Chicago Cubs in 1965. Torborg had the second in 1970 with Bill Singer for the Dodgers against Philadelphia, then in 1973 with the Angels caught the first of Nolan Ryan’s record seven no-hitters in a game against Kansas City.

After starring at Westfield High School and Rutgers University, Torborg spent 10 seasons in the majors as player — the first seven with the Dodgers and the last three with the Angels. He hit .214 with eight homers and 101 RBIs in 574 games.

He began his managing career with Cleveland in 1977 at the age of 35 and was let go in 1979. He was with the White Sox from 1989-91 and also had stints with the New York Mets (1992-93), Montreal (2000) and Florida (2002-03). He was the AL manager of the year in 1990, leading the White Sox to 94 victories.

“RIP Jeff Torborg!” former White Sox slugger Frank Thomas said on X. “You were my first big league manager and I enjoyed playing for you. You gave me a chance to shine right away and I’m very thankful. God Bless the Torborg family.”

Torborg was a member of the Dodgers’ 1965 championship team, but didn’t appear in the World Series against Minnesota.

Torborg also spent time as a broadcaster.

“It’s a sad day to lose a great man with such high character,” said Robin Ventura, who played for Torborg from 1989-91 with Chicago. “He was a family man who ran his team like a family. I smile as I think of him in the dugout wearing his soccer cleats as he managed his team.”

Torborg is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Suzie, sons Doug, Greg and Dale, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

